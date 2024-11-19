Algeria: Minister Attaf Receives North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Parliamentary Assembly Delegation

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, received on Tuesday in Algiers a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly, led by Fernando Adolfo Gutiérrez, President of the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group.



The meeting provided an opportunity to examine ways to strengthen dialogue and cooperation relations between Algeria and NATO, particularly regarding common Mediterranean challenges.

During this meeting, both parties also exchanged views and analyses on current regional and international issues, especially the Middle East situation, the war in Ukraine, developments in the Sahel-Saharan region and developments in the Western Sahara issue.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.