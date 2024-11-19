Albanese Government Gives Firm 'No' To Joining UK-US Agreement To Advance Nuclear Technology

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Albanese has been put on the spot by a new agreement – which it has declined to join – signed by the United Kingdom and the United States to speed up the deployment of“cutting edge” nuclear technology.

The original version of the British government's press release announcing the agreement said Australia, among a number of other countries, was expected to sign it.

But the reference was removed from the statement.

The UK Secretary Ed Miliband and the US deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk signed the agreement in Baku during COP29.

The agreement promotes nuclear technology to help decarbonise industry and boost energy security.

A spokesperson for Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who is at the COP meeting, said:“Australia is not signing this agreement as we do not have a nuclear energy industry.

"We recognise that some countries may choose to use nuclear energy, depending on national circumstances.

"Our international partners understand that Australia's abundance of renewable energy resources makes nuclear power, including nuclear power through small modular reactors, an unviable option for inclusion in our energy mix for decarbonisation efforts.”

Australia would remain as observers to the agreement to continue to support its scientists in other nuclear research fields, the spokesperson said.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said“Australia is starting to become an international embarrassment under Chris Bowen and Mr Albanese”.

In parliament, acting Prime Minister Richard Marles said for Australia to pursue a path of nuclear energy would add $1200 to the bills of each household in this country.

The statement from the British government said the agreement“will help pool together billions of pounds worth of nuclear research and development – including the world's leading academic institutions and nuclear innovators”.

New technologies such as advanced modular reactors could help decarbonise heavy industry including aviation fuel, and hydrogen or advanced steel production, the statement said.

Nuclear power is at the heart of the Dutton opposition's energy policy. The Coalition has identified seven sites around the country for proposed nuclear power plants.