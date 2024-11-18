Xinhua Silk Road: Wine-Themed Cultural Festival Held In E. China's Jinagxi To Boost Wine Industry
Date
11/18/2024 10:30:51 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A wine-themed cultural festival kicked off on November 15 in Mengshan Town, Shanggao County of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, as part of local efforts to boost its wine industry.
The festival featured a variety of activities, including breaking wine bowls, a wine competition, folk dances, making glutinous rice cakes, etc.
Continue Reading
Photo shows the site of the wine-themed cultural festival held on November 15 in Mengshan Town, Shanggao County of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province.
Visitors from across the country gathered here to celebrate the festival and enjoy fine wine and food.
The festival is set to be celebrated annually on the 15th day of the tenth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. Previously, Mengshan Town has held four editions of the event.
Original link:
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18112024003732001241ID1108899698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.