Xinhua Silk Road: Wine-Themed Cultural Festival Held In E. China's Jinagxi To Boost Wine Industry

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A wine-themed cultural festival kicked off on November 15 in Mengshan Town, Shanggao County of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, as part of local efforts to boost its wine industry.

The festival featured a variety of activities, including breaking wine bowls, a wine competition, folk dances, making glutinous rice cakes, etc.

Photo shows the site of the wine-themed cultural festival held on November 15 in Mengshan Town, Shanggao County of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Visitors from across the country gathered here to celebrate the festival and enjoy fine wine and food.

The festival is set to be celebrated annually on the 15th day of the tenth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. Previously, Mengshan Town has held four editions of the event.



