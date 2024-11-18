Statistics Korea, Preparing For The Centenary Population Census With The Launch Of The 2024 Address Canvassing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statistics Korea is currently conducting the 2024 Address Canvassing, in preparation for the centenary population census next year. This Survey lasts for 20 days from November 8 to November 27 this year.

An enumerator with a tablet PC is conducting 2024 Address Canvassing in field.

Continue Reading

As a vital preparatory step for next year's Population and Housing Census, as well as the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Census, the Survey aims to deliver a complete and accurate address lists and spatial database for enumeration and determine the type and address characteristics for each living quarter. This basic information will inform the creation of sample frame and enumeration for the Censuses' field operation next year.

A few notable changes are adopted in this year's Survey. Specifically, this operation this year implements both in-office and in-field methods to update information, in other words, information on the apartment-type dwellings* is being gathered through administrative and spatial data instead of field surveys. Other data are collected through field surveys using an advanced tablet-based electronic survey system that allows enumerators to enter and verify collected data in real-time, lowering survey burdens while enhancing the accuracy and speed of data collection.

With the launch of address canvassing, Statistics Korea is moving forward with full-scale preparation of the 2025 Population and Housing Census. The core framework of the upcoming Census is designed to tackle increasingly challenging survey conditions in the post-COVID-19 environment, adapt to rapid social changes, and reduce the response burden on citizens. Under this framework, Statistics Korea aims to encourage active participation and reliable responses from all residents in Korea, with the ultimate goal of producing high-quality census data.

Specifically, the 2025 Census will feature the use of user-friendly mobile questionnaires and an extensive offering of foreign language questionnaires (in 20 languages) to promote participation of foreign residents and internet participation.

* In addition to the 10 existing languages (English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, Indonesian, Thai, Mongolian, Japanese, Cambodian, and Nepali), 10 more languages will be available, including Uzbek, Kazakh, Burmese, Sinhala (Sri Lanka), Bengali (Bangladesh), and Urdu (Pakistan).

The Census will also leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to classify industry and occupation categories and provide 24/7 support through Census help desks, enhancing data processing accuracy and enabling prompt responses to participant inquiries. To reduce the burden on respondents, certain questionnaire items will be replaced with information from administrative data. Additionally, Statistics Korea is considering the inclusion of new survey items in the Census, such as marriage intention, family planning, caregiving, and Korean language proficiency, to better reflect social diversity and capture trends related to low fertility, aging, and the multicultural aspect of the society.

Korea employs a combined census approach that integrates register-based complete enumeration with sample-based field surveys. This highlights Korea's notable advancements in statistical work, including the statistical use of administrative data, field survey techniques, and statistical systems development, that is built on robust technical and administrative expertise across all aspects of national statistics - from data collection and processing to production and distribution of data.

Korea's advanced census methodologies have been shared with many countries across Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa, including Vietnam, Colombia, Bolivia, Indonesia, Tanzania, and Mongolia, with plans to transfer K-Census expertise to Uzbekistan next year.

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED