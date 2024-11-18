Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cheater Type Tool For Wrenches (SOG-465)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I'm an ironworker, and I needed a new cheater type tool for use with wrenches," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the RETRACTABLE WRENCH EXTENSION & ANGLE HANDLE. My design would greatly increase the overall leverage when loosening frozen nuts and bolts, and it can be used with different types and sizes of wrenches."

The invention provides a new cheater type tool for wrenches. In doing so, it increases leverage. As a result, it enables the user to easily remove frozen fasteners. It also can be used for aligning bolt holes. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use in close quarters applications so it is ideal for the construction industry, trade workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SOG-465, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED