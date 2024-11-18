Ascension Releases Inaugural Ministry In Action Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report Showcases Ascension's Commitment to Communities We Serve Especially for the Poor and Vulnerable

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascension, one of the nation's largest non-profit Catholic systems, has released its inaugural in Action Report , capturing the impactful work and deep community engagement that embody Ascension's Mission. The report emphasizes our commitment to serving all people, with special attention to those most in need, through holistic, spiritually-centered care.

Read the full Ministry in Action Report .

"The depth and breadth of Ascension's presence extends far beyond the walls of our facilities," said Joseph Impicciche, JD, MHA, Chief Executive Officer of Ascension. "Each word of Ascension's Mission statement is purposeful, and I am immensely proud to showcase the profound impact our associates make in bringing our Mission to life every day."

The Ministry in Action Report details Ascension's focus on delivering safe and quality care, making positive community impacts, enhancing consumer experiences, and investing in the well-being of our associates.

“At Ascension, we are committed to providing accessible, quality healthcare that adapts to the evolving needs of our communities,” said Eduardo Conrado, President of Ascension.“This commitment is made possible by our dedicated team and their extraordinary work, highlighted throughout this report. I look forward to building on these efforts as we move forward.”

Key Highlights of the Ministry in Action Report:



Patient Safety and Quality Care: Ascension is dedicated to improving patient safety through initiatives like Healing Without Harm, the We've Got Your Back campaign, and the Recognize and Rescue program. With a focus on proactive infection management, preventative care, and emergency care standards, Ascension strives to achieve the best possible outcomes for every patient.

Community Impact Programs: Ascension supports communities through programs that enhance access to affordable care, drive sustainability efforts, aid mothers and babies, and address health disparities. Through the Ascension Foundation for Health Equity, we work to tackle root causes of inequality.

Consumer Experience Innovation: We are enhancing consumer experiences through advancements before, during, and after care, leveraging technology and consumer-focused improvements that make healthcare more accessible, efficient, and responsive to individual needs. Associate Investment and Development: Our commitment to associates includes attracting and preparing a diverse workforce, fostering a culture of appreciation, promoting professional growth, and ensuring supportive transitions. This investment in our associates strengthens our ability to serve communities across the country.

As we reflect on the achievements detailed in our inaugural Ministry in Action Report, Ascension reaffirms its commitment to compassionate, inclusive care that honors the dignity and well-being of every individual. The dedication of our associates and the trust of those we serve are the foundation of our Mission. We look forward to continuing this journey, addressing healthcare challenges with innovation and empathy, and expanding our reach to uplift and transform the communities we are privileged to serve.

About Ascension



Ascension is one of the nation's leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes approximately 131,000 associates, 37,000 affiliated providers and 136 hospitals, serving communities in 18 states and the District of Columbia.





CONTACT: Mac Walker Ascension ...