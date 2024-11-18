Mindtrip Launches New B2B Solution For The Tourism Industry, Leveraging Advanced AI To Turn Travel Inspiration Into Action

Easily integrated into a board's website and social channels, Mindtrip for Business provides visitors with a personalized and actionable trip planning experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip , an AI powered that empowers everyone to differently, today announced the launch of its new B2B solution, Mindtrip for Business.

Designed to service the entire travel ecosystem, but starting first with the tourism boards and Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), Mindtrip's AI powered travel platform provides an all new way for businesses to harness their ever expanding trove of inspirational content - whether on a website or across socials - and turn it into personalized, actionable trip plans, replete with photos, maps, reviews and booking options, in mere moments.

It also enables tourism boards and DMOs to connect their visitors to local partners and create a seamless journey that captures the magic of their destination from online discovery and planning, all the way through real-world exploration.

"The travel industry currently has an hourglass problem - on the one hand, there is a ton of content created to drive inspiration, but it soon becomes a bottleneck as consumers enter the planning and booking stages, leaving them to fend for themselves," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "But now with Mindtrip for Business, we are able to empower businesses to take their expertise and give consumers a whole new way to act upon it, all in one place. We are very bullish on the impact of Mindtrip for Business and believe it has the power to transform the industry as we know it."

Mindtrip for Business has already been piloting with several lighthouse customers including country tourism boards like Visit Costa Rica, regional DMOs like The Outer Banks, and cities like Visit Truckee Tahoe, Visit Ulster County and Visit Atitkokan. Discover Puerto Rico and See Monterey are also in the works. With DMO's focused on driving destination engagement for dollars spent, but facing increasing pressures to drive more partner handoffs, DMOs have also shared that they appreciate the ease in which Mindtrip for Business enables them to support hotels, restaurants, and activities in their region, while increasing the overall impact of visits to their destination.

"Mindtrip for Business felt like it was tailor-made for us," said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director for the Costa Rica Tourism Board. "The ability to harness interest in our stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and the pura vida spirit, and transform it into a journey curated for each traveler, is game changing. Meanwhile, managing it all in one platform is invaluable to the end user. We are confident that this partnership will inspire more people to discover the beauty and warmth of Costa Rica."

One of the key selling points of Mindtrip for Business is the platform's ability to deliver a personalized itinerary to visitors increasing website engagement and partner handoffs. Destinations can now provide visitors with nuanced activities as granular as things that are good for kids under five and must see points of interest that will meet their every need. By indexing, prioritizing, and combining the destination's content with Mindtrip's close to seven million points of interest, the LLM is able to deliver up-to-date information to visitors with nuances only the locals would know, and can avoid areas that are temporarily closed or under construction.

When a visitor begins to plan a visit on the destination's website, Mindtrip will showcase vibrant photos and interactive maps for each point of interest.

Visitors can share their itineraries with family and friends, and collaborate in real-time, giving the tourism industry another organic way to invite additional visitors in to explore their domain.

If a visitor is inspired via a destination's social channels, destinations can include Magic Links that extract all of the recommendations from their social post, video or advertising. From there, Mindtrip will then automatically extract the content within to build an itinerary.

While on-trip, the platform will also keep track of a visitor's tickets, confirmations and receipts, so nothing gets lost and it is easily accessed, all in one place.

For more information about Mindtrip for Business and its innovative suite of solutions, please visit .

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends and a proven track record of bringing game changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first of its kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders and where to access, please visit Mindtrip or on its social channels at and @mindtrip .

