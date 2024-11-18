Vallarta Supermarkets Celebrates The Grand Opening Of New Clovis Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The supermarket invites the community to join them in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 20th.

SANTA

CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California's largest Latino-owned grocery chains, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Clovis, Calif. Building on a legacy of serving diverse communities across Southern California, Vallarta Supermarkets continues its commitment to offering quality products and outstanding customer service in this latest store. Located at 170 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA 93612, the new location will celebrate with a Grand Opening Ceremony for the community on November 20, 2024, at 8:00 AM.

The recently completed store has taken over a 51,204ft2 space, boasting 218 new jobs brought to Clovis, one of the largest Vallarta has across California. Along with the fresh, quality produce and everyday goods that the chain is known for, the new store will feature many beloved departments:

Guacamole Station: Customers can customize fresh, hand-crafted guacamole and newly added Pico De Gallo tailored just the way they like it.

Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls made daily with the finest ingredients at our sushi station. With multiple options to choose from, it's perfect for a quick lunch, dinner, or snack.

La Isla:

Customers can order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, as well as Vallarta's signature agua frescas in a variety of flavors.

La Fruteria:

Choosing from the freshest fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice, and salt.

Cremería: Vallarta's version of a traditional deli, offering a selection of the freshest house-made cremas, as well as Latin American cheeses.

Panaderia: Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Carniceria : Renowned for its trademarked Carne Asada, the Vallarta Carniceria marks the origin of the chain, offering a variety of American meat cuts and premium cuts not commonly carried at other supermarkets.

Tortilleria : Customers can buy authentic homemade fresh corn and flour tortillas, made in-house with the highest quality corn, soaked & boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection.

La Cocina:

La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made delicious meal for any time of day. Choose from a variety of traditional favorites from Mexico and Central America for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Get a "comforting taste of home" for a quick meal or snack before or after you shop.

Dulcería : Vallarta's candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a celebration – piñatas, goody bags, games, prizes, piggy banks and traditional décor.

Florería : For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of perfect arrangements from local growers ensuring quality, long-lasting flowers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.

"We have felt the excitement for this new location and are thrilled to finally open our doors to the residents of Clovis," said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta's Director of Marketing . "Every time we open a new location, the hope is to make it better and bring something special to the community. Whether it's quality produce and ready-to-eat food or service that makes customers feel like family, Vallarta's goal is to make a positive impact."

In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for the residents, Vallarta Supermarkets will also be donating $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Clovis area and giving away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

Through the Vallarta Go delivery service, customers can also shop from the convenience of their homes and have their groceries and fresh authentic foods delivered to their homes. La Cocina items are available for delivery via DoorDash .

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the grand opening of its Clovis, Calif., location, visit vallartasupermarkets or follow @vallarta on Instagram.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2024, Vallarta counts 56 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.

For media inquiries, please contact:

BLND PR

[email protected]

310-504-0685

SOURCE Vallarta Supermarkets

