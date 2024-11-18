AV-Comparatives Releases 2024 Advanced Threat Protection Test Results For Enterprise Security Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helping CISOs Select Top-Performing Cybersecurity Solutions with Rigorous Advanced Threat Protection Testing Results for 2024

- Andreas Clementi, ceo and founder AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Threat Protection Test 2024AV-Comparatives , a globally recognised independent organisation specialising in cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Test for enterprise cybersecurity solutions. This comprehensive evaluation provides Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) with critical insights into the efficacy of leading endpoint protection products against sophisticated, targeted cyber threats.The full report of the Advanced Threat Protection Test 2024 – Enterprise is available at:The ATP Test rigorously assesses each product's ability to defend against advanced persistent threats (APTs), which are complex, multi-stage attacks aimed at specific organisations. By simulating real-world attack scenarios, the test offers an objective measure of how well security solutions can prevent breaches that could lead to significant financial and reputational damage.The 2024 evaluation included the following enterprise security products:Avast Ultimate Business Security 24.8Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium 7.9CrowdStrike Falcon Pro 7.16ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud 11.1Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSC 12.6NetSecurity ThreatResponder 3.5Each of these solutions demonstrated robust protection capabilities, successfully blocking a significant number of advanced attacks. Notably, all six products achieved AV-Comparatives' prestigious ATP Enterprise Certification, underscoring their effectiveness in safeguarding enterprise environments against sophisticated threats.For CISOs and decision-makers, these results serve as a valuable resource for selecting security solutions that align with their organization's specific needs. The detailed findings offer a clear comparison of each product's strengths, facilitating informed decisions to enhance organisational cybersecurity postures.AV-Comparatives remains committed to providing transparent, scientifically rigorous evaluations of cybersecurity products. By delivering unbiased assessments, we empower organisations to make informed choices in an ever-evolving threat landscape.The full report of the Advanced Threat Protection Test 2024 – Enterprise is available at:MethodologyAV-Comparatives used five different Initial Access Phases, distributed among the 15 test cases, mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix (c)Trusted Relationship:“Adversaries may breach or otherwise leverage organizations who have access to intended victims. Access through trusted third-party relationship exploits an existing connection that may not be protected or receives less scrutiny than standard mechanisms of gaining access to a network.”Valid accounts:“Adversaries may steal the credentials of a specific user or service account using Credential Access techniques or capture credentials earlier in their reconnaissance process through social engineering.“Replication Through Removable Media:“Adversaries may move onto systems ... by copying malware to removable media ... and renaming it to look like a legitimate file to trick users into executing it on a separate system.“Phishing: Spearphishing Attachment:“Spearphishing attachment is ... employs the use of malware attached to an email.”Phishing: Spearphishing Link:“Spearphishing with a link ... employs the use of links to download malware contained in email.“The complete methodology can be found here:Business Security Test August-September 2024 – FactsheetRead also the latest Business Security Factsheet for August-September 2024, containing the results of the Business Malware Protection Test (September) and Business Real-World Protection Test (August-September). The full report, including the Performance Test and product reviews, will be released in December.Link to Testreport:Tested Products:Avast Ultimate Business SecurityBitdefender GravityZone Business Security PremiumCISCO Secure Endpoint EssentialsCrowdStrike Falcon ProElastic SecurityESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT CloudG Data Endpoint Protection BusinessK7 On-Premises Enterprise Security AdvancedKaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSCMicrosoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint ManagerNetSecurity ThreatResponderRapid7 InsightIDRSenseOn Platform with EPPSophos Intercept X AdvancedTrellix Endpoint Security (ENS)VIPRE Endpoint Detection and ResponseVMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint StandardAndreas Clementi, ceo and founder AV-Comparatives:“Our rigorous testing process highlights the high quality of enterprise security solutions available today. These products offer businesses both the strong protection they need and the performance they demand.”About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is a globally recognised, independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of cybersecurity solutions. Using one of the most comprehensive and rigorous testing methodologies, AV-Comparatives provides businesses and consumers with unbiased, transparent, and reliable test results.AV-Comparatives - Where Security Meets Trust - Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

