New Evercommerce Solution Enhancements Generate Efficiencies For Service-Based Smbs During “Small Business November”

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc . (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced a series of enhancements to its SaaS-based solution suite. These enhancements coincide with“Small Business November,” a month-long celebration honoring the many small and medium sized businesses and their respective owners that serve as the backbone of our economy.

In the U.S., service businesses represent 77% of GDP, almost half of which is represented by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and employ 50M people.1 EverCommerce is utilizing National Veterans Small Business Week (November 11-15), National Entrepreneurs Day (November 19) and Small Business Saturday (November 25) as a catalyst to create Small Business November , a month-long event showcasing how service-based small business owners can increase customer retention, boost engagement, seize growth opportunities and generate overall results for their businesses.

In conjunction with Small Business November, EverCommerce is announcing several product enhancements in its EverPro home and field services vertical, including:



EverProEdge: An add-on product that is bringing cash-back rewards on purchases service-based SMBs are already making for its business. In addition to helping customers improve profitability by providing rewards that reduce material costs over time, EverPro Edge customers get tailored content directly in the platform geared toward equipping customers with insights to improve operational efficiency, secure more deals, and make smarter business decisions - all of which are intended to drive sustained growth and success.

Payments: New digital payment methods for customers, giving them online invoicing, digital wallets and online payments options helping small businesses focus on getting new sales rather than securing payment for work already done. EverCommerce customers can now use programs such as Text-To-Pay which provides customers with an easy-to-use link within a text message that provides an online invoice and allows payment right from a mobile phone and additional digital payment options which provide an easy way for homeowners to pay – EverPro customer data shows better than 30% growth in payment amount per transaction for these payment methods over traditional ones.

Operations Improvements: Expense tracking and new estimating/invoice templates for Joist customers, improved reporting for Fieldpoint and ServiceFusion customers and a new mobile calendar in Kickserv showing real-time contractor availability. AI: AI enhancements that help customers seamlessly compile data that can pinpoint issues more quickly and provide more accurate insights that can help inform decision-making in marketing, customer service and payments. These enhancements help service-based SMBs save countless hours that can be put toward other projects, maximizing efficiency.

“Small businesses are a critical contributor to our economy, which is why it is imperative that we equip them with the skills to best utilize cutting edge, AI-enhanced digital tools that can maximize efficiency and profits to compete with larger organizations,” said Satyam Bansal, SVP of Product & Design Strategy at EverCommerce.“We look forward to celebrating small businesses throughout the month as we help our users stay ahead in today's digital landscape.”

To further celebrate Small Business November, four-time founder and EverCommerce CEO, Eric Remer will be launching a new podcast,“Business Underdog.” This podcast will highlight the stories of business owners, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs by hearing from real people who have dealt with the adversities of being a small business owner and how they have come out on top.

“We are proud to celebrate the first annual“Small Business November” and the launch of the“Business Underdog” podcast,” said Eric Remer, CEO and Founder, EverCommerce.“Entrepreneurs and the small businesses they build serve as the backbone of the economy. Given all the existing November events commemorating these organizations, we decided to celebrate the resilience and success of small businesses for the whole month and beyond. With 'Business Underdog,' I am excited to bring stories of perseverance and the true spirit of entrepreneurship to light as we help businesses grow and thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape.”

