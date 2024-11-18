Casa Maestri Distillery Achieves Prestigious FSSC 22000 Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEQUILA, Mexico, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Standards Certification Company has awarded

Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, S.A. de C.V., known as Casa Maestri Distillery, the prestigious FSSC 22000 Certification for Food Safety Management Systems. This certification encompasses key elements including ISO 22000:2018, ISO/TS 22002-1:2009, and additional FSSC 22000 requirements.

This certification is applicable and recognized worldwide for the tequila maturation and bottling processes, including the production (blending) and bottling of flavored tequila, tequila creams, tequila liqueurs, and mezcal. Only two other distilleries in the industry have achieved this significant milestone, highlighting Casa Maestri's commitment to excellence in food safety.

At Casa Maestri, the dedication to meeting international industry standards knows no bounds. Amid the celebrations over the weekend, Casa Maestri also commemorated its 15th anniversary and the many accomplishments achieved over the years. The company undoubtedly

takes

great pride in being the tequila distiller that represents the most brands worldwide, distributed in 57 countries. This achievement brings immense satisfaction to the entire Casa Maestri family and all their collaborators across the globe.

During the anniversary celebration, the founders

took the opportunity to honor and publicly recognize the individuals who have been part of Casa Maestri since its first day, creating an undeniably emotional moment for everyone present. These contributions have been vital to the company's

growth and success.

Additionally, on November 2nd, Casa Maestri organized the inaugural Day of the Dead festival, "Tequilero Hasta Los Huesos," in collaboration with the Tequila City Hall. Casa Maestri

aspires

for this festival to continue to grow each year, providing the people of Tequila and tequila enthusiasts the opportunity to celebrate Mexico's

rich cultural heritage. Attendees came from various parts of the world to join the festivities, showcasing the global appeal of local traditions.

Congratulations to Michael & Celia Maestri and all the family members and employees of Casa Maestri for these remarkable achievements! We look forward to a bright future filled with continued success and community engagement.

SOURCE CASA MAESTRI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED