Healpreciselytm Selects Health Recovery Solutions As Partner For New Innovative RPM Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) is proud to announce that HealPreciselyTM has selected HRS as their partner of choice for their new Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program tailored for wound care patients requiring home monitoring to prevent hospital readmissions. This collaboration aims to improve patient outcomes and recovery. The costs of the RPM program are reimbursed as part of Chronic Care Management (CCM) for these patients.

HealPrecisely Advanced Wound Care

Continue Reading

As part of this strategic partnership, HealPrecisely will leverage HRS's industry-leading PatientConnect RPM platform to monitor its patients, alongside HRS's logistics services to manage the efficient delivery and ultimate retrieval of the RPM kits from patient homes.

Michael Gemmati, Head of Marketing & Portfolio Strategy at HRS, shared his excitement: "We are delighted to collaborate with HealPrecisely, a leader in chronic wound care. Our PatientConnect platform and logistics services are meticulously designed to enhance care delivery and optimize patient outcomes. This partnership aims to elevate the standard of wound care management, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care from the comfort of their homes."

Established in 2012, HRS has become the frontrunner in Remote Patient Monitoring, significantly improving the lives of over a million patients and their caregivers. HRS consistently provides outstanding care to numerous health systems, hospitals, home health agencies, community health centers, and physician-led organizations across the United States and Canada.

HealPrecisely operates wound care specialty clinics in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, renowned for their expertise in managing the most challenging wounds, including through the use of advanced therapies such as negative pressure wound therapy, advanced dressings, and biological and cellular therapies.

Lori Salley, Chief Operating Officer at HealPrecisely, added: "HealPrecisely is known for its unmatched clinical outcomes, achieving a 98% full recovery rate for our patients, while also healing twice as fast as the national average. By integrating HRS's advanced RPM technologies and services into our care model, we are confident that this innovative partnership will enhance both our current in-clinic and mobile care delivery models, setting a new benchmark in wound care management."

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. Our digital tools, services, and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. For more, visit .

About HealPrecisely

HealPrecisely offers patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, home health care agencies, and aggregate living facilities a scientifically proven therapy for wounds that won't heal, plus the convenience of a mobile medical practice as well as a staffed wound care clinic. Whether you come to us, or we come to you,

HealPrecisely's

vision is to transform wound care protocols to greatly improve healing and hope.

For more, visit .

Media Contact:

Michael Gemmati

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED