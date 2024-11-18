With 7.4% CAGR, Compartment Syndrome Treatment Market Size To Hit USD 387.65 Million By 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing cases of distressing injuries such as fractures and crush injuries are boosting the compartment syndrome treatment market.
New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2024
The global compartment syndrome treatment market size is projected to grow from USD 203.40 million in 2023 to USD 387.65 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.
Market Overview:
How donors cure compartment syndrome relies on which kind one has. Severe compartment syndrome is a medical exigency that requires instant surgery. Chronic compartment syndrome normally recuperates after altering exercise patterns or procedures. The surgeon will carry out an operation known as fasciotomy. They will render a cut through the skin and fascia to mitigate the pressure in the impacted muscle compartment.
Key Insights from Report:
The market for compartment syndrome treatment circumscribes medical mediation, gadgets, and pharmaceutical commodities outlined to handle and cure compartment syndrome. The compartment syndrome treatment is mainly based on syndrome type, treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Based on syndrome analysis, the acute segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Compartment Syndrome Treatment Market Scope:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Market size value in 2023
| USD 203.40 million
| Market size value in 2024
| USD 218.27 million
| Revenue Forecast in 2032
| USD 387.65 million
| CAGR
| 7.4% from 2024 to 2032
| Base year
| 2023
| Historical data
| 2019-2022
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2032
Market's Growth Drivers:
Growing Acquisition of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures : A prominent future trend in the market would be the growing acquisition of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Conventional fasciotomy, the foremost cure for compartment syndrome, includes rendering big cuts to relieve pressure, which can cause notable blemishes, and an extended recuperation period contributes to compartment syndrome treatment market growth. Progressive Monitoring Technologies : There is a growing need for the incorporation of progressive monitoring technologies in the handling of compartment syndrome. Precise and punctual diagnosis is important for prohibiting prolonged issues and current technological progressions are enhancing the accuracy of intracompartmental pressure computation. Proficiency of Healthcare Donors : Lately, there has been a collaborative endeavor to improve the grasp and proficiency of healthcare donors in recognizing the premature indications of compartment syndrome. This is particularly crucial in exigency and wound care settings where punctual identification can be rejuvenating.
List of Compartment Syndrome Treatment Market Key Players:
Zimmer Biomet Stryker Corporation DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) Smith & Nephew Braun Melsungen AG Medtronic Conmed Corporation 3M Health Care Integra LifeSciences
Geographical Analysis:
North America accounted for the largest compartment syndrome treatment market share. The progressive healthcare framework, elevated cases of wound-connected injuries, and extensive consciousness of compartment syndrome amongst healthcare experts are driving the market in the region.
Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Nations such as Germany, the UK, and France spearhead the market because of their progressive medical prerequisites and an elevated degree of trauma care.
Market Segmentation:
By Syndrome Type Outlook:
By Treatment Type Outlook:
Surgery Supportive Treatment Anti-Inflammatory Medications Physiotherapy
By Route of Administration Outlook:
Oral Parenteral Intravenous
By Distribution Channel Outlook:
Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others
By Region Outlook:
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
