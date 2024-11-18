US Democrats want Musk investigated over Russia relations

(MENAFN) Two prominent US senators, Jack Reed and Jeanne Shaheen, have urged an investigation into SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over reports alleging he communicated with senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. In a letter addressed to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Pentagon Inspector General Robert Storch, the senators expressed concerns over these claims, citing Musk’s extensive contracts and security clearance, which could be compromised by potential ties to Russia.



The controversy began with an October *Wall Street Journal* article suggesting that Musk had been in contact with Russian officials as recently as this year. The senators argued that such connections could undermine Musk’s credibility as a government contractor and raise questions about his reliability given his involvement in sensitive US defense contracts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, denied the allegations, calling them "disinformation" and stating that there had only been one phone call between Musk and Putin, which took place before 2022.

