Pure Storage Introduces New Genai Pod To Accelerate AI Innovation

Company also announces certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD for the most demanding AI data center requirements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG ), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage and services, today announced the expansion of its AI solutions with the new Pure Storage GenAI Pod, a full-stack solution providing turnkey designs built on the Pure Storage . Organizations can use the Pure Storage GenAI Pod to accelerate AI-powered innovation and reduce the time, cost, and specialty technical skills required to deploy generative AI (GenAI) projects. As part of today's news, Pure Storage also announced the certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA ®

DGX TM

SuperPOD TM , accelerating enterprise AI deployments with Ethernet compatibility.

Innovative Turnkey, Full-Stack Validated Designs for Automated Deployment of GenAI Initiatives

Companies today face significant challenges deploying GenAI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) in private clouds. This includes navigating the complexity of deploying hardware, software, foundational models, and development tools that power GenAI workloads in a timely and cost-effective manner. At the same time, they need a single, unified storage platform to address all of their storage needs, including the most critical challenges and opportunities posed by AI.



The Pure Storage GenAI Pod, built on the Pure Storage platform, includes new validated designs that enable turnkey solutions for GenAI use cases that help organizations solve many of these challenges. Unlike most other full-stack solutions, the Pure Storage GenAI Pod enables organizations to accelerate AI initiatives

with one-click deployments and streamlined Day 2 operations for vector databases and foundation models. With the integration of Portworx®, these services provide automated deployments of NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices through the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, as well as the Milvus vector database, while further simplifying Day 2 operations.

The initial industry applications for these validated designs include drug discovery, trade research and investment analysis, and RAG with agentic frameworks for semantic search, knowledge management, and chatbots.

Pure Storage's full-stack solution includes hardware, software, foundational models, and professional services from leading industry AI vendors. For this initial set of validated designs, Pure Storage has partnered with Arista, Cisco, KX, Meta, NVIDIA, Red Hat, SuperMicro, and WWT. The Pure Storage GenAI Pod is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2025.

Pure Storage FlashBlade//S500 Now Certified with NVIDIA DGX SuperPod

Enterprises deploying large-scale AI are challenged with complex architecture design and meeting performance, power, and space requirements. To address these challenges, Pure Storage has announced the certification of Ethernet-based FlashBlade //S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. This certified offering gives customers the confidence they need to accelerate high-end enterprise AI training with a high-performance storage platform that is flexible, reliable, space and energy-efficient, as well as future-proof to growing AI needs.

The new GenAI validated designs, along with FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, expand upon the

Pure Storage AI solution portfolio , including AIRI ®

with NVIDIA DGX BasePOD , validated NVIDIA OVX servers, and FlashStack ®

for AI with Cisco . With this announcement, Pure Storage continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions spanning customers that are just starting their AI journey to those that have large-scale, high-compute, and data-intensive needs.

Executive Insight:

"The pace of innovation is compelling enterprise customers to leverage AI across their business, but customers are held back by the fundamental challenge of siloed data platforms and complex-to-deploy GenAI pipelines. Pure's expanded portfolio of AI solutions with turnkey, validated designs for GenAI and large enterprise AI clusters help customers navigate these challenges. The validated designs dramatically reduce the time to value and operational risks of AI projects by holistically addressing the needs at every layer of the technology stack." - Dan Kogan, VP, Enterprise Growth and Solutions, Pure Storage

"AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, and enterprises need powerful,

validated solutions and infrastructure to achieve their AI strategies. The Pure Storage GenAI Pod with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and the certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD can help organizations eliminate infrastructure complexity, speed deployments, and simplify operations." - Tony Paikeday, Senior Director of AI Systems, NVIDIA

"One of the top challenges we see with our customers today around generative AI initiatives is accelerating time to value. We're excited to partner with Pure Storage to deploy full-stack, reference designs in the WWT AI Proving Ground focused on driving meaningful outcomes for our joint customers. By leveraging the power of the Pure Storage Data Platform, including FlashBlade//S500 for storage and Portworx for

GenAI deployment, in conjunction with WWT's best-in-class enterprise capabilities, we anticipate significant reductions in the time to deploy generative AI solutions." - Neil Anderson, VP of Cloud, Infrastructure and AI Solutions, WWT

"KX is excited to collaborate with Pure Storage on full-stack solutions for GenAI, aiming to unlock significant value in capital markets, particularly in trade research, execution, and risk management. This collaboration leverages the power of KX to integrate structured and unstructured data, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency. By using NVIDIA's AI Enterprise software platform with NIM microservices and NeMo Retriever for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and Pure Storage's proven AI capabilities for world-class efficiency and reliability, this work will accelerate the performance of AI workloads across the financial sector." - Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG ) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen® architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit .

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, AIRI, FlashStack, FlashBlade, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Trademark List can be found at purestorage/trademarks . NVIDIA, DGX, and SuperPOD are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. For future product roadmap purposes, the development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Pure Storage products remains at Pure Storage's sole discretion. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code, or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

