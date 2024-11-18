QNB Supports Healthcare Advancements With Strategic Sponsorship Of WISH 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group announced the Strategic Sponsorship for the 2024 World Innovation Summit for (WISH), a global initiative of the Qatar Foundation, held under the theme of 'Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity and Resilience.'

This sponsorship stresses QNB's commitment to supporting initiatives that foster innovation and contribute in building better and healthier communities, for an impactful and sustainable change. It also emphasises its efforts in developing technologies that address health challenges on both national and global levels.

Over the course of two days, more than 2,000 health policymakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and practitioners came together at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to explore innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest health challenges.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, QNB Group Chief Executive Officer said:“We're proud of sponsoring the seventh edition of WISH with which we share values like creativity, driving innovation, and excellence.

Sponsoring this unique global platform for healthcare innovation, affirms our commitment to promoting health and wellness of all Qatari citizens in line with QNV 2030, while enabling us to support sustainable causes and benefit local communities in countries where QNB operates.”

