CLJS Concludes Three Courses For Government Lawyers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Justice's Center for and Judicial Studies (CLJS) wrapped up three training courses tailored for lawyers. Held from November 10 to 14, the courses covered the topics of judicial and arrest reports, social crimes, investigation skills, judicial rulings analysis and derivation of legal principles.

CLJS Director Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khaldi said the specialised training courses boost the legal researchers and specialists' skills aligning with the comprehensive national development requirements.

Backed by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, the CLJS courses follow the latest international standards, leveraging digital transformation and AI technologies, Al Khaldi added. He unveiled CLJS plans to expand its local partnerships.