CLJS Concludes Three Courses For Government Lawyers
Date
11/18/2024 4:00:24 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Ministry of Justice's Center for legal and Judicial Studies (CLJS) wrapped up three training courses tailored for government lawyers. Held from November 10 to 14, the courses covered the topics of judicial Police and arrest reports, social media crimes, investigation skills, judicial rulings analysis and derivation of legal principles.
CLJS Director Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khaldi said the specialised training courses boost the legal researchers and specialists' skills aligning with the comprehensive national development requirements.
Backed by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, the CLJS courses follow the latest international standards, leveraging digital transformation and AI technologies, Al Khaldi added. He unveiled CLJS plans to expand its local partnerships.
