Russians Shell Border Community In Sumy Region, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Znob-Novhorod community in Shostka district of Sumy region with artillery, killing a 73-year-old man who was fishing at a lake.





According to the Office of the Prosecutor General , the attack took place on November 17 around 13:00. The shelling, launched from the Russian territory, targeted civilian infrastructure in the area.

The attack also damaged a medical facility and seven private homes.

Under the supervision of the Shostka district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been opened on charges of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight and in the morning, the Russian forces carried out seven shelling attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.