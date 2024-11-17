QNB Group Provides 'Strategic Sponsorship' For WISH 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group provided 'Strategic Sponsorship' for the 2024 World Innovation Summit for (WISH), a global initiative of the Qatar Foundation, held recently under the theme of 'Humanising Health: Conflict, Equity and Resilience.'

The sponsorship stresses QNB's commitment to supporting initiatives that foster innovation and contribute in building better and healthier communities, for an impactful and sustainable change, a statement said. It also emphasises its efforts in developing technologies that address health challenges on both national and global levels.

Over the course of two days, more than 2,000 health policymakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and practitioners came together for WISH 2024 to explore innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest health challenges.

Commenting on this sponsorship, QNB Group CEO Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa, said:“We are proud of sponsoring the seventh edition of WISH with which we share values like creativity, driving innovation, and excellence.

"Sponsoring this unique global platform for healthcare innovation, affirms our commitment to promoting health and wellness of all Qatari citizens in line with QNV 2030, while enabling us to support sustainable causes and benefit local communities in countries where QNB operates.”

