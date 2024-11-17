Nigerian President Tinubu Lauds PM Modi's Efforts To Amplify Concerns Of Global South

(MENAFN- IANS) Abuja, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South and, at the same time, further strengthen the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders had a restricted meeting followed by delegation-level talks at Abuja's Aso Rock Villa, which serves as the office and residence of the Nigerian Presidency.

"Had a very productive discussion with President Tinubu. We talked about adding momentum to our strategic partnership. There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more," PM Modi posted on X after the bilateral discussions.

Tinubu acknowledged India's efforts to amplify the concerns of developing countries through the Voice of the Global South Summits.

"Expressing satisfaction at the progress of ties, they agreed that there was immense potential for collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, education, energy, health, culture, and people-to-people ties. The Prime Minister offered India's experience in agriculture, transportation, affordable medicine, renewable energy, and digital transformation to Nigeria," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"President Tinubu appreciated the development cooperation partnership offered by India and its meaningful impact in creating local capacities, skills, and professional expertise. The two leaders also discussed enhancing defence and security cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to jointly fighting terrorism, piracy and radicalisation," it added.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled his warm interaction with President Tinubu at the G 20 Summit in New Delhi, last year. He noted that the two countries enjoy special bonds of friendship defined by a shared past, common democratic values and strong people-to-people ties. PM Modi also conveyed his sympathies to the Nigerian President for the destruction caused by the recent floods in the country while President Tinubu thanked the PM for India's timely assistance with relief material and medicines.

As they reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation, the two leaders also discussed global and regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the role played by Nigeria as the current chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and its contribution to multilateral and plurilateral bodies. Alluding to Nigeria's membership of the International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance, Prime Minister Modi invited President Tinubu to join other pro-planet green initiatives launched by India.

Following the talks, three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) - on Cultural Exchange Programme, Customs Cooperation and Survey Cooperation – were signed.

Tinubu also conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Prime Minister Modi.

"Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India, and we work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries. You represent a very strong commitment in democratic values and norms. You have been doing a good job historically, winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much," said Tinubu.

"I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria's National Honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. This to signify Nigerian appreciation and commitment to India as a partner," he added as the ceremony was followed by a state banquet hosted by the Nigerian President in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, the only foreign dignitary to have previously received the award was Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute as he arrived at the State House.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora at a community event before leaving for Brazil to attend the G20 Summit.