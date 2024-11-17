Jewish pressure group condemns Trump’s attorney general choice

(MENAFN) The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has condemned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, accusing him of "trafficking in anti-Semitism" and calling for him to be blocked from taking office. The Jewish advocacy group took issue with Gaetz's past actions, including his opposition to the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act, which sought to criminalize contemporary anti-Semitic rhetoric, and his defense of the controversial Great Replacement Theory. Gaetz had also invited a Holocaust denier, Charles Johnson, as his guest to the 2018 State of the Union address, further fueling criticism from the ADL.



In response, Gaetz dismissed the ADL as a “racist organization.” The ADL’s accusations are significant, as the group’s stance could influence Gaetz’s confirmation in the Senate. With Republicans holding a majority, Gaetz's nomination could be at risk if enough GOP senators join Democrats in opposing him.

