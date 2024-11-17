Sagarmanthan Maritime Meet Kicks Off In Delhi On Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Sagarmanthan, South Asia's largest maritime thought leadership forum, begins in the national capital on Monday, with participants from more than 60 countries expected to attend the event.

India aims to lead critical discussions on inclusive growth, sustainable practices, and resilient communities for a better outcome in the initiative to unlock potential from the Blue Economy.

Union of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said: "Sagarmanthan is an attempt at celebrating the best available knowledge in the maritime sector from global experts with deep understanding, wisdom and insights on upcoming trends. As India's role as an important & key maritime player has increased manifold, especially since 2014 under the dynamic leadership of PM (Narendra) Modi, this platform offers a premier platform for everyone to seek knowledge, share wisdom, chalk out pathways and set the course for maritime sector's collective journey onwards."

The Ministry aims to convert this maiden effort into an annual event. Identified as the region's first-of-its-kind thought leadership event on the maritime sector, 'Sagarmanthan - the Great Oceans Dialogue', has been designed around four central themes which are New Frontiers, Blue Growth Partnerships for Progress, Green and Blue, and Coasts & Communities.

The New Frontiers will explore subjects around connectivity, infrastructure and development in a dynamic world. The second theme, Blue Growth, is aimed at fostering partnerships for progress, according to the ministry's statement.

"This forum reflects India's commitment to a resilient and sustainable maritime future, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship. Together, we are setting the course for a blue economy that is inclusive, forward-looking, and prepared to meet the challenges of the future," Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, said.

International attendees include Greece's Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, Maldives' Minister of State for Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Amzath Ahmed, Forum of Regions of Africa, Nigeria, Pioneer President John Kayode Fayemi, and Greek MP Harry Theoharis.

The Dialogue will feature more than 160 participants from 60 countries across the globe including ministers, former heads of state and government, journalists, and experts.

DP World CEO and Managing Director Rizwan Soomar will discuss trade connectivity and maritime logistics while Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council in India, will highlight India's evolving role in the global maritime economy.

Signe Brudeset, Director General of the Regional Department at Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will contribute insights on sustainable maritime policies and international partnerships.

Participants from Nigeria, Greece, Maldives, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Belgium, Egypt, Norway, Brazil, Australia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Lebanon, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey, USA, South Korea, Switzerland, UK, New Zealand, the UAE, Kenya, Argentina, and Papua New Guinea are scheduled to speak at maritime thought leadership summit.