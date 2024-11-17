عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Qatari PM On Developing Bilateral Ties


11/17/2024 5:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya, received on Sunday a letter from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the steadfast bilateral ties between the two nations and ways of developing them across various fields.
According to a Ministry press release, the Minister received Qatari ambassador to the country Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud at the Ministry's Diwan. (end)
nmo





MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894267


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search