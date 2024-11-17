Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Qatari PM On Developing Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya, received on Sunday a letter from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the steadfast bilateral ties between the two nations and ways of developing them across various fields. According to a press release, the Minister received Qatari ambassador to the country Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud at the Ministry's Diwan. (end) nmo

