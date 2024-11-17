Rescue Social CEO Spotlights Witnesses In Hollywood And Investigative Justice

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) California, US, 17th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Christina Taft, CEO of Rescue Social Inc., has filed a lawsuit advocating for protections against coercion and intimidation within Hollywood's entertainment industry. The case, filed in the Central District of California (Case No. 5:24-cv-01930-TJH-DTB ), names Hollywood“fixers” Paul Barresi and Adam Waldman as defendants, alleging their actions have harmed Taft, witnesses, former clients, and competitors through tactics of harassment and manipulation.

Today, Taft's team filed a new motion, renewing injunction requests and introducing additional evidence. Three licensed private investigators have provided declarations attesting to ongoing witness interference and intimidation, including detailed accounts of witnesses connected to the infamous Viper Room and its extended social circles decades later.

Standing for Integrity and Protection in Entertainment

The complaint alleges that Barresi and Waldman, beginning in 2020, used aggressive tactics to control witnesses and clients, causing emotional and professional harm to those involved. With this latest filing, Taft emphasizes the persistent nature of these coercive efforts and the broader implications for industry reform.

“We must protect those willing to speak the truth in environments where influence often stands in the way of accountability,” said Taft. In addition to pursuing her case, she advocates for new legislation in California that mirrors New York's witness protection laws, addressing gaps that leave smaller players vulnerable.

The lawsuit's emergency motion includes a declaration by a retired LAPD investigator, highlighting the intimidation tactics used against over 20 potential witnesses. This includes individuals linked to the Hollywood establishment and the Viper Room, emphasizing the urgent need for systemic legal changes to safeguard vulnerable individuals in entertainment.

A Passion for Public Safety and Reform

Taft, whose family has deep ties to Hollywood's Golden Era, has dedicated her career to advocating for vulnerable individuals in film, music, and the broader entertainment sector. Through Rescue Social Inc., she collaborates with professionals and interns nationwide, developing strategies to protect individuals from harassment and exploitation.

Her work reflects a broader mission to foster accountability and safety in high-stakes industries. This commitment has positioned Taft as a leader in pushing for reforms that ensure equitable working conditions for all.

Seeking Justice in a Challenging Industry

The case, active in the Central District of California's Eastern Division, seeks to hold powerful figures accountable for their actions. While a trial date has not yet been set, Taft's determination continues to shine a light on the challenges faced by those confronting systemic abuses of power. Read here

For more information, please contact:

Lucy Hana

Public Safety and Victims Alliance

+1 757-744-2527

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to endorse or discredit any person or entity. Please conduct independent research and due diligence before making decisions related to this information.

Media Details: