Gulf Air and Joramco sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen MRO partnership

- 15 years of partnership between Gulf Air and Joramco marks a significant milestone.



Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Limited, Joramco, an Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) expanding joint MRO services.



This strategic collaboration is an extension to the long-lasting exclusive partnership between Gulf Air and its trusted partner Joramco with more than 250 aircraft heavy maintenance checks completed in the Amman based MRO since 2009.



The agreement which was signed by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jeffrey Goh and Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie at the Bahrain Airshow 2024, will explore opportunities for the development of the Gulf Air MRO services in Bahrain including hangar facilities utilizing Joramco’s experience and optimizing the synergies developed between both parties over the last 15 years.



"Gulf Air is in a position to enhance its MRO services and offer them to in-house and 3rd party operators. I was happy to visit Joramco recently and I believe there are opportunities to collaborate further; especially that we are all experiencing increased industry demand for capacity" said Dr. Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group CEO.



Commenting on the agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said, “We are delighted to enter into this new MOU with our esteemed partner Gulf Air as they explore new and exciting strategic opportunities for MRO services. Joramco and Gulf Air have enjoyed a trusted partnership since 2009 and we now seek to grow that trust for the mutual benefit of both partners.”



