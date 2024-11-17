Qubo expands its Smart Air Purifier range; Launches 2 new models designed for larger spaces

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 15th November 2024: Qubo, the leading Smart Devices brand from the Hero Group, today announced the launch of 2 new models to its popular range of Smart Air Purifiers. With the addition of these variants, Qubo has once again raised the bar in air quality management in modern homes.



The all-new Qubo Smart Air Purifiers Q600 & Q1000 build on the success of the existing portfolio and go-on to deliver something truly different – the unique capability to offer the same high level of purification in larger living spaces such as in villas or big apartments, practically obliterating the need for multiple air purifiers in expansive rooms. These heavy-duty air cleaning machines redefine clean air management for sprawling living areas.



Equipped with more powerful BLDC motors and filters that can last for an astounding 15,000 hours, these new models can cover spaces as large as 1000 sq. ft. In addition, they continue to offer Qubo’s proprietary QSensAI and can be managed seamlessly through the Qubo App. With such advanced features, Qubo now offers a total of 5 variants at very competitive prices to choose from.



Breathe Easy in Spacious Comfort

Gone are the days of needing multiple air purifiers for bigger rooms. The Q600 and Q1000 effectively tackle large areas, providing clean air for living rooms, halls, foyers, galleries, and beyond. Their impressive coverage areas – up to 600 sq. ft. for the Q600 and up to 1000 sq. ft. for the Q1000 – ensure your entire family breathes in pure, healthy air everywhere inside your home.



Cutting-edge Technology

Qubo's proprietary AI technology, QSensAI, has also improved this year, taking air purification to the next level. By intelligently analyzing ambient air quality real-time, QSensAI automatically turns on/off and adjusts fan speed and filtration intensity to optimize performance and energy efficiency. This ensures that your home's air is always clean and fresh, without unnecessary energy consumption.



Control at your fingertips

Users can enjoy remote control, filter replacement reminders, real-time air quality monitoring via Qubo app, and have an added convenience of voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Additionally, a unique one-of-a-kind feature allows users to compare indoor and outdoor AQI levels, sourced directly from the Central Pollution Control Board, providing valuable insights into the purifier's effectiveness.



Advanced Filtration for Pristine Air

The Q600 and Q1000 are also equipped with a state-of-the-art 4-layer filtration system that removes 99.99% of harmful pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, pollen, pet dander, and more. The True HEPA H13 filter traps particles as small as PM0.1, ensuring the highest level of air purity.



Powerful Performance, Quiet Operation

Powered by a high-performance BLDC motor, the Q600 and Q1000 deliver exceptional airflow and superior filtration efficiency. This energy-efficient design ensures quiet operation, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices.



Here’s what Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO, Qubo had to share on the sidelines of the launch - “We are thrilled to introduce the Q600 and Q1000, which offer even more powerful performance & advanced features while solving a problem that others in the category had overlooked. Customers can now just get one of these instead of deploying multiple air purifiers in the same big room. Bad, unhealthy air is an unfortunate reality across most of our cities today. These new launches showcase Qubo's continued commitment towards making modern homes safer & smarter, in every aspect.”





MENAFN17112024006083013243ID1108894054