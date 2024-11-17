(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 14 2024: As organisations navigate increasingly complex and dynamic markets, effective operations leadership has emerged as a critical differentiator. The role of the Chief Operations Officer (COO) has evolved to require a unique blend of strategic vision, technological savvy, and leadership acumen. In response to this demand, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked 3rd by the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2024, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched a Chief Operations Officer (COO) Programme, featuring two online certificate courses from Kellogg Executive Education.

According to PwC’s 2024 COO Pulse Survey, 86% of COOs are investing in new technologies to enhance operational efficiency, highlighting a significant shift towards digital transformation for greater resilience. Furthermore, 69% of global business leaders anticipate ongoing economic volatility, underscoring the urgent need for COOs to foster agility within their organizations. This programme rightly meets the demands of today’s dynamic business landscape by equipping COOs with critical skills in technology integration, cross-functional leadership, AI-driven decision-making, and operational excellence

The 12-month high impact programme is designed for aspiring and evolving Chief Operations Officers (COOs) and operational leaders aiming to strengthen their expertise in areas such as technology, design thinking, AI, digital supply chain, agile methodologies, and risk resilience. Participants will not only gain valuable insights into driving efficiency, innovation, and growth but will also build meaningful networks and deepen their strategic skills to excel in C-suite leadership. With a focus on fostering collaboration and resilience, the programme prepares leaders to tackle operational challenges and deliver sustained organisational success.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said, "In today’s business environment, the COO’s role has evolved from merely driving efficiency to becoming a critical enabler of strategic growth. IIMK’s COO Programme is designed to prepare operations leaders to meet the complexities of tomorrow’s business landscape with confidence, agility, and a future-ready mindset."

Programme Highlights:

• Curriculum: The programme features live online lectures from IIM Kozhikode faculty, two asynchronous online learning programmes from Kellogg Executive Education, and a three-day immersive campus experience at IIM Kozhikode. It also includes a capstone project guided by IIMK faculty, hands-on learning through business simulations, insights from industry practitioners, and networking opportunities. It covers topics like operational transformation, AI applications for growth, strategic supply chain management, and more.

• Global Exposure: Two online certificate courses from Kellogg Executive Education — AI Applications for Growth and Leading Growth Strategy — will provide participants with global perspectives, hands-on learning, and real-world application skills.

Key Benefits:

• Transformative Leadership: The programme empowers COOs to lead transformation initiatives, align operations with strategic goals, and leverage AI and technology for sustainable growth.

• Strategic Advantage: Participants will master operational and supply chain leadership, crisis management, and cross-functional collaboration.

• Global Network: Gain insights from global peers, network with leaders across industries, and benefit from Kellogg’s world-class faculty.

• Capstone Project & Business Simulations: Hands-on learning through business simulations in strategic and global supply chain management, guided by IIM Kozhikode faculty. Participants will apply their learnings in a real-world capstone project to demonstrate their operational leadership skills.

Programme Details:

• Start Date: December 29, 2024

• Duration: 12 months

• Programme Fee: INR 6,50,000 + GST

• Certification: Participants will receive a completion certificate from IIM Kozhikode, along with two digital certificates from Kellogg Executive Education.





