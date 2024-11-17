Admission to four-year Ph.D. Program in Management (Practice Track) of IIM Raipur

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 14, 2024: Application for the admission to the Ph.D. program in Management (Practice Track) of IIM Raipur for the academic year 2024-2025 is open. The four-year Ph.D. program is specifically designed for experienced management professionals, providing a platform to explore their educational career through a combination of scholarly learning with practical managerial, entrepreneurial, and professional expertise.



The application deadline has been extended until November 17, 2024.

The doctoral program in Management (Practice Track) offers specialization in various domains like Economics & Public Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Human Resource Management (HRM) & Organizational Behaviour (OB), Humanities & Liberal Arts (Including Business Communication) Marketing Management, Operations and Quantitative Techniques, Strategic Management.



Students with a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field, or a Bachelor’s degree in engineering (B.E/ B.TECH/B.ARCH) from a recognized institution, or working professionals having CA/ICWA, PGP/EPGP/PGPWE from IIMs with more than six years of work experience in managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience or in any industry are eligible for this Ph.D. program.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, stated, “Glad to have our esteemed Faculties take These initiatives at IIM Raipur are the testaments to our commitment in fostering innovative learning environments that blend academic excellence. The Ph.D program will offer the distinctive learning on research principals and theoretical concepts, empowering scholars to advance knowledge and drive innovation in their field. At IIM Raipur, we welcome the scholarly minds into the world unique academic excellence where research, and leadership converge to shape the leaders of tomorrow”.

The program provides an excellent opportunity for professionals with management and entrepreneurial backgrounds to contribute to the world of academics and research by leveraging their domain expertise and deepening their theoretical and methodological knowledge in management. The participants will gain the tools and knowledge required for impactful research. These practical insights will contribute to the evolution of management practices and theories.





