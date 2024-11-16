To His Eminence Mr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, The Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar And Chairman Of The Muslim Council Of Elders
Date
11/16/2024 11:30:55 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AZERBAIJAN, November 16 - 16 November 2024, 16:19
Your eminence,
I was deeply saddened to hear about the heavy loss that has befallen your family, passing of your sister Samiha Mohammed Al-Tayeb.
In this sorrowful time, I share in your grief, offer my heartfelt condolences and wish patience to you and all the members of your family.
May God rest her soul in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 16 November 2024
legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN16112024003118003196ID1108892964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.