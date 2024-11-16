Trump chooses ‘ America First’ foreign policy officials

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is selecting his foreign policy team based on their commitment to the "America First" agenda and their ability to prioritize national interests over ideological positions, according to the *New York Times*. The report notes that Trump has considered Florida Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state and Congressman Michael Waltz for national security adviser, both of whom have previously held neoconservative foreign policy views. However, in recent years, both have aligned more closely with Trump’s nationalist approach, which emphasizes America’s interests.



The *New York Times* also speculates that Rubio, one of the leading candidates for secretary of state, may support Trump’s rumored strategy of pressuring Ukraine to reach peace with Russia and abandon its NATO aspirations. Rubio, once a strong advocate for US military aid to Ukraine, has recently questioned America’s involvement in the conflict and called for a swift resolution.



Similarly, Waltz, a former Green Beret, has shifted from advocating for increased US support for Ukraine to voting against a major Ukraine aid package, criticizing the Biden administration for lacking a clear strategy. Like Trump, he has also been vocal in his criticism of NATO allies, particularly for not meeting their defense spending targets. Both Rubio and Waltz are expected to play key roles in shaping US policy toward China, advocating for a tougher economic stance on Beijing.



Trump has not publicly discussed the composition of his future cabinet, but the selection of Rubio and Waltz indicates a preference for loyalists with roots in traditional Republican foreign policy approaches.

