In Kyiv Region, Two Apartments Damaged In Russian Drone Attack

That's according to Ruslan Kravchenko , head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with drones. Air defense forces were activated in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed," the official reported on social media.

According to Kravchenko, there are no casualties and no damage to critical infrastructure.

In one of the districts, windows and balconies in two apartments sustained slight damage.

Emergency response units continue documenting the consequences of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 8:30 on Saturday, November 16, the Defense Forces shot down 53 attack drones out of 83 launched while another 30 Russian UAVs disappeared from radars without hitting any targets on the ground.