Jhansi Hospital Fire Kills 10 Newborns: Modi, Adityanath Announce Ex-Gratia PM, Murmu, Kharge Condole Death 10 Points

Jhansi Hospital Fire: A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh has claimed the lives of 10 newborns, igniting widespread shock and sorrow across the nation. PM Narendra Modi, President Mallikarjun Kharge, President Droupadi Murmu condoled the tragic loss.

The tragic incident, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly through the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to the highly oxygenated environment, leading to the loss of innocent lives.



Following the heartbreaking news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and President Droupadi Murmu have extended their condolences to the grieving families. In a heartfelt statement, Prime Minister Modi said,“The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.”

President Murmu expressed her sorrow, stating,“The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also weighed in, offering his condolences and demanding a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.“The news of the death of innocent children in the accident at the medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the children who died in this heartbreaking accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow,” Kharge said. Kharge further called for a“strict legal action against whoever is guilty of such negligence.”