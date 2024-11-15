Guyana Anticipates Solidarity From Trump’S Administration

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

US Secretary of State nominee is familiar with border controversy

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed satisfaction with the nomination of United States Senator Marco Rubio for Secretary of State by US president-elect, Donald Trump.

The general secretary was at the time speaking at his weekly party press held on Thursday at Freedom House in Robb Street, Georgetown.

Dr Jagdeo noted that the PPP/C has shared a good working relationship with the United States over the last four years. He is optimistic that the relationship will continue to soar to newer heights.

“We had a good working relationship with the Biden administration and we are looking forward to a better working relationship with the Trump administration,” he stated.

The party general secretary substantiated his optimism by reminding of the support that the nominated Secretary of State had rendered when the Guyanese citizens needed it.

“Senator Rubio wrote the Biden administration when they vetoed the loan to Guyana...saying this should not happen. They never should have vetoed that loan at the IDB,” Dr Jagdeo reminded.

Dr Jagdeo further continued, highlighting the fact that the US Senator is quite familiar with the territorial challenges that Guyana currently faces.

“We are also pleased that Senator Rubio will be the Secretary of State because he is very much aware of the issue with Venezuela and that is a crucial issue for us,” the party general secretary mentioned.

The general secretary registered a hope that the new Trump-led administration will continue to support Guyana in its fight for territorial integrity.

“He is aware of the Venezuelan issue and we expect strong solidarity from him and president [elect] Trump on the Guyana – Venezuela Border Controversy which is now before the ICJ,” Dr Jagdeo noted.

The case is before the ICJ with Venezuela having until December 9 this year to file its response to the pleadings made by Guyana before the court on the border controversy.

