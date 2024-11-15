American Pipelining Supplies (APS) Expands Offerings As Authorized U.S. Sales, Training, And Support Provider For IMS Robotics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

American Pipelining Supplies (APS), a prominent supplier of trenchless pipeline renewal and repair solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with IMS Robotics. This partnership makes APS the leading provider of sales, training, services, and after-sales support for IMS Robotics, in the United States. Through this collaboration, APS is poised to elevate the standard for trenchless repair by bringing IMS's world-class robotic to professionals across the nation.

APS, known for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, will now serve as the central hub for IMS Robotics' state-of-the-art robotic solutions, which are designed to enhance efficiency and precision in pipeline rehabilitation. As part of this new partnership, APS will offer hands-on training, expert consultation, and dedicated after-sales support to ensure clients have everything needed for successful project implementation and maintenance.

"With our new role as the U.S. sales, and support provider for IMS Robotics, we're excited to bring this innovative technology directly to our clients and equip them with the resources to succeed," said Jake

Saltzman - CEO of American Pipelining Supplies. "IMS Robotics' advanced systems perfectly align with our goal of providing comprehensive trenchless solutions that improve accuracy, safety, and operational ease. Our expanded offerings mean that our customers will have direct access to cutting-edge robotic tools with training and support at every step."

APS will conduct expert-led training programs tailored to optimize the performance of IMS's robotic systems in the field. Additionally,

APS's dedicated service and after-sales team will support pipeline professionals with maintenance, troubleshooting, and upgrades, ensuring smooth operation and maximizing the return on investment.

"Since 1992, IMS Robotics Group has been a pioneer in developing innovative and practical solutions in modern environmental technology. As a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for sewer cleaning and rehabilitation, we are proud to be recognized as market leaders in house connection and main sewer milling machines. When selecting a distributor and partner to represent our products, we take great care in choosing organizations that share our commitment to quality, customer service, and industry expertise," says Steve Webster - Managing Director of IMS Robotics USA. "In an industry where quick and reliable responses to customer needs are critical, we are proud to announce our partnership with American Pipelining Supplies (APS). Jake and his team at APS have consistently demonstrated unparalleled knowledge, dedication, and a strong understanding of our industry. Their reputation for excellence and reliability makes them an ideal partner to represent the IMS Robotics product line in both sales and service. We are excited to collaborate with APS and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship, delivering world-class solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Through this collaboration, APS and IMS Robotics are positioned to redefine the landscape of trenchless repair, combining cutting-edge technologies with hands-on, customer-focused support. With this APS and IMS Robotics partnership, pipeline renewal and repair professionals can expect an unprecedented level of access to tools and expertise that drive efficiency and success in every project.

About American Pipelining Supplies:

Based in South Carolina, American Pipelining Supplies is a leader in the pipelining supply industry, delivering high-quality trenchless repair and pipe renewal solutions and now specializing in robotic technologies, sales, training, and support. Learn more about APS .

About IMS Robotics:

IMS Robotics is an internationally recognized innovator in robotic systems for pipeline rehabilitation, delivering robust and adaptable robotic solutions that are designed to maximize efficiency and precision in the pipeline renewal industry. Learn more about IMS .

