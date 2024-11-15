Iran Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Zionist Attacks On Residential Neighbourhoods In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 16 (NNN-IRNA) – The Iranian Foreign Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, yesterday, strongly condemned the Israeli Zionist recent deadly attacks, on residential neighbourhoods in Syria.

He made the remarks in a statement released by the ministry, one day after the barbaric Israeli forces hit three residential buildings, in the al-Mazzeh neighbourhood, west of Damascus and areas on the Syrian-Lebanese border, in the central province of Homs, killing at least 15 innocent people and injuring 16 others.

Baghaei said that, the Israeli regime's“frequent and flagrant violations of Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, are considered conspicuous acts of aggression under the United Nations Charter.”

The spokesman called on the UN Security Council, to take immediate action, to stop the brutal Israeli“aggressions” and hold the country accountable.– NNN-IRNA

