Luvme Hair Black Friday Sales: Bundles Deals And Mega Discounts

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Luvme Hair is launching its biggest sale of the year this Black Friday, delivering exclusive bundle deals and significant sitewide discounts. From November 14th to November 29th , customers can enjoy substantial savings on Luvme's complete collection of high-quality human hair wigs and hair extensions, just in time for the holiday season.







Image caption: Luvme Hair Black Friday 2024.

SITEWIDE BIG WIG SALE WITH SAVINGS UP TO $140

Luvme Hair's Sitewide BIG Wig Sale offers customers discounts of up to $140 across the entire site. Shoppers can apply one of the following discount codes at checkout to unlock these savings:



BFS30: Spend $129 and get $30 off

BFS60: Spend $199 and get $60 off

BFS100: Spend $299 and get $100 off BFS140: Spend $399 and get $140 off

Explore the full range of products and take advantage of this limited-time offer at Luvme Sitewide BIG Wig Sale .

SPECIAL BUNDLE DEAL: TWO WIGS FOR $149.90

Luvme Hair's Black Friday event features an exclusive bundle offer, allowing customers to purchase two high-quality wigs for the unbeatable price of $149.90 Available only while supplies last, this carefully selected duo combines both style and versatility:



8-inch Curly Wig – A trendy, voluminous curly wig that brings added bounce and texture to elevate any look. 10-inch Yaki Straight Bob Wig – A sleek, modern bob with a natural yaki texture for a refined, polished appearance.

Customers can explore this special bundle offer while supplies last at the Luvme Black Friday Bundle Deal .

LEARN MORE:

“We're thrilled to launch our Black Friday Sale with some of the best deals we've ever offered,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair.“This year's sale delivers exceptional savings across our full collection, with exclusive bundles starting at just $149.90. It's the perfect opportunity for our customers to discover their favorite styles and elevate their look with premium quality at affordable prices.”

About Luvme Hair:

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its high-quality human hair wigs, salt and pepper wigs , 7×6 PartingMax Glueless Wigs , curly wigs , bob wigs , u part wigs and clip in hair extensions that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at Luvme Hair. Learn more:

