Merge Awards To David E. Talbert, Andra Day, Lemuel Plummer, Tabitha Brown, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Ayo Davis, Toni Braxton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Merge Awards 2024 Honorees (l to r) Lemuel Plummer, Andra Day, David E. Talbert, Tabitha Brown, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Ayo Davis

Merge Awards Co-Founders and Co-Chair Dr. Holly Carter, Robi Reed and Traci Blackwell

Merge Awards 2024 Special Guest Host, DeVon Franklin

Dr. Holly Carter, Robi Reed, and Traci Blackwell, Recognize 2024 Award Recipients at Merge Awards Presented by Walt World Resort

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Holly Carter (EP Hulu's Dress My Tour), Robi Reed (SVP, Talent and Casting Original Programming, BET), and Traci Blackwell (Head of Targeted Content Amazon MGM Studios) hosted the 2024 Merge Summit with the Merge Awards' host duties provided by Producer and New York Times best-selling Author, DeVon Franklin, Saturday afternoon, November 2nd, 2024, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, CA.The 14th annual Merge Awards, presented by Walt Disney World Resort in collaboration with Sony Music Publishing, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, MergeTV Network, Mielle Organics, and the Zeus Network recognizes those individuals making significant contributions toward merging faith and entertainment within their respective fields, with this year's theme being“Commanding The Moment!”The 2024 awards and honorees are:Legacy Award to David E. Talbert - Playwright, Filmmaker, AuthorLeadership Award to Ayo Davis - President, Disney Branded TelevisionTrailblazer Award to Tabitha Brown - Emmy Award-Winner, Host, ActressRose Award to Toni Braxton - Grammy Award-Winner, Singer, Songwriter and Actress, accepted by rap legend MC LyteMerge Disruptor Award to Lemuel Plummer - CEO of The Zeus NetworkEntertainer of the Year Award to Andra Day - Golden Globe and Grammy Award-Winning Singer and ActressArtist of the Year Award to Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Grammy Award-Winner, Singer and SongwriterAlong with special guests actress Paula Patton, comedian and radio host Nick Cannon, and Academy Award-nominated director Lee Daniels.Special guests and presenters attending were singer, songwriter Major, comedian Kym Whitley, EVP and Head of Original Programming, BET, Connie Orlando, Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr., Creative Director Laurieann Gibson, First Lady Loretta Jones, actress Paula Patton, actress KJ Smith, actor Skyh Black, influencer Chance Brown, actor Nic Few, actress Devika Parikh, actress Edwina Findley, music producer Kenneth Leonard, Producer Rueben Cannon, Academy Award-nominated director Lee Daniels and more.In addition to the Merge Summit presenting and collaborating sponsors, the 14th Annual Merge Summit and Merge Awards have been generously supported by our Merge Gold Table Sponsors - ESPN, Universal Music Group, The Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Branded Television.Presenters and honorees were provided exclusive, VIP gift bags courtesy of the Walt Disney World Resort, Lemaj Raymon Luxury Collection, Donna's Recipe, Sunshine de lites, Lady Cole, Rucker Roots, and Simone I. Smith.The charitable organization Freedom of Spirit, (a 501c3) which serves the underserved and unhoused, in the greater Los Angeles area, is a Merge Summit beneficiary.# # #

