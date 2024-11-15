Illinois International Port District Receives Federal Funding As Part Of The Clean Ports Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Funded through the EPA, in collaborative partnership with the IEPA, award aligns with plans for sustainability and regional economic growth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Illinois International Port District (IIPD) has been awarded a significant portion of a $92 million Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) grant this week that will support efforts to invest in new green technologies, reduce emissions and improve port infrastructure to position the IIPD for sustainable growth.The IIPD will work with the IEPA in the coming months to determine the full award scope. The grant is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) federal grant awards totaling nearly $3 billion, spread among 55 recipient projects in 27 states and U.S. territories. The funding is part of the agency's Clean Ports Program, which was enacted by Congress in 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. This new funding highlights the strong federal, state and local partnership that supports the IIPD's revitalization and positions Illinois for even greater economic and environmental success.“Each year, the Public Ports of Illinois contribute billions to our state and national economy by moving cargo efficiently and generating fewer emissions than other freight options,” said Governor JB Pritzker.“Thanks to the support from our federal, state, and local partners, the Clean Ports Program award will expand the progress we've made through the Rebuild Illinois capital program to further modernize Illinois port infrastructure, meeting future business demands and advancing our climate goals.”“The Illinois International Port District is a critical economic asset for Chicago's Southeast side,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson.“This federal grant supports projects that meet the community's needs while promoting sustainable practice, environmental remediation, and new business opportunities. These green improvements will strengthen our Southeast side by creating cleaner, more efficient pathways for cargo in the area.”This grant provides the IIPD with opportunities to modernize port functions with more sustainable technologies including electric vehicle supply equipment, shore power infrastructure, solar and wind power generation, hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and battery energy storage systems.In collaborative partnership with the IEPA, and with support provided by Advanced Energy Group (AEG) in drafting the application for the grant, the IIPD will have a healthy list of options for investing these federal funds.“The IIPD is currently pursuing several funding sources as a much larger master plan to restore infrastructure and expand economic and workforce opportunities for the city of Chicago, the State of Illinois, and the region. Receiving this grant is transformational for the Port and moves us closer to realizing that much larger vision and master plan for the Port in an environmentally responsible way,” said Ivan Solis, Chairman of the Illinois International Port District,“Other Ports across the United States, including here in the Great Lakes, are seeing positive results by pursuing green technology. This grant, combined with our efforts to become more sustainable, will help continue the tradition of being the best, and one day greenest, multimodal port in North America.”Nationwide, these awards will go to support zero emission equipment and infrastructure, climate and air quality planning activities at ports as well as the purchase of more than 1500 "units" of cargo handling equipment, 1,000 drayage trucks, 10 locomotives, 20 vessels, as well as charging infrastructure.Situated on the Great Lakes waterway, connected to the largest U.S. rail access point and located in America's third largest city, the IIPD is undergoing significant revitalization and investment to become the green“Multimodal Hub of the future” integrating multiple transportation modes, smart technology, and prioritizing sustainability as it evolves into the port of tomorrow. In doing so, the IIPD is growing to realize its full economic potential, while also integrating water, rail, roadway, e-commerce, community open space, recreation and environmental benefits bringing the world markets to Chicago's doorstep and Illinois' products to the world.

