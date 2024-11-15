USA Pickleball Serves Announces 'Grow The Game' Grant Program To Award Pickleball Equipment Essentials To The Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA Pickleball Serves hosts youth and equipment donation.

USA Pickleball Serves Grow the Game Grant Program

USA Pickleball opens program to support community organizations and to grow the game

- Brenda Puga, USA Pickleball's Director of Community Relations

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Pickleball Serves, the charitable arm of USA Pickleball (USAP), announced the 'Grow the Game' grant program is now open. The program is focused on investing in supporting community organizations and schools nationwide to grow the game of pickleball.

“USA Pickleball Serves 'Grow the Game' grant was developed to encourage and support community organizations and schools to offer pickleball programs,” said Brenda Puga, USA Pickleball's Director of Community Relations. "Encouraging community members and youth to pick up a paddle and benefit from instructional resources and engaging games developed by USA Pickleball is a step forward in our mission to grow the game.”

Through USAP, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., schools and organizations may apply for essential equipment bundles that are beginning or maintaining pickleball programs and, in turn, increasing exposure to the sport. Applicants will have the option to apply for one of several equipment bundles, including Franklin paddles and balls, dependent on needs. The bundles are as follows:

. Dink Bundle: 24 wooden paddles, 100 pickleballs and one portable net.

. Drop Bundle: 48 wooden paddles, 100 pickleballs and two portable nets.

. Drive Bundle: 72 wooden paddles, 200 pickleballs and three portable nets.

. Campus Edition Bundle: 12 paddles, 100 pickleballs and three portable nets; available for colleges and universities only.

'Grow the Game' grant has two rounds of open applications, with round 1 having started on Nov. 14 and closing Dec. 12. Grant recipients will be announced on Jan. 16. Additionally, round 2 will open on July 8 and close Aug. 5 with recipients announced on Sept. 9.

To be considered for a grant, applicants must be a USAP member registered at one of the three membership levels. The community organization or school must be located in the United States or its territories with a physical presence in the local giving area. A designated space for play must be a public facility with the application demonstrating a clear need for equipment to begin or maintain a pickleball program. For a full list of grant qualifications, please see usapickleball/grants.

USA Pickleball Serves core commitments are supporting inclusive play, educational youth programming and court enhancements. To learn more about USA Pickleball Serves, please visit usapickleball.



Meredith Painter

USA Pickleball

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.