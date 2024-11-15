JUANA MARTÍN PRESENTS: COUTURE AID, A BENEFIT RUNWAY SHOW IN MIAMI TO SUPPORT FLOOD VICTIMS IN SPAIN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned haute couture designer Juana Martín transformed her most recent runway show in Miami on November 12th into a charitable event named Couture Aid. This successful initiative focused on raising funds to support those affected by the devastating floods caused by the DANA storm in Spain.The haute couture show was a stunning display of glamour and Juana Martín's unique style. The runway was opened by model Águeda López, who also joined the message of solidarity with the flood victims in Spain.The Artemayo Association, chaired by designer Juana Martín, launched an emergency fundraising campaign to provide support to those affected by this tragedy.WHAT HAPPENED IN SPAIN?In recent weeks, the Valencia region has experienced severe flooding that has impacted multiple municipalities, including Paiporta, Catarroja, Utiel, and Chiva, with water levels reaching up to five meters in some areas. The consequences have been devastating-destroying homes and businesses, claiming lives, and leaving thousands missing. The affected areas face precarious health conditions, food, water, and power shortages, turning the region into a nightmare for its residents.While volunteers tirelessly work to clear streets and provide aid, long-term support is critical to recovery.ARTEMAYO ASSOCIATION: A SOLIDARITY RESPONSEFounded in 2018, the Artemayo Association has been dedicated to promoting Spanish culture. In this time of crisis, however, it has shifted its focus to urgent relief efforts. Thanks to the support of numerous sponsors and collaborators, Couture Aid ensures that 100% of donations go directly to those in need.The association has set a goal of €100,000 to cover basic necessities and rebuild infrastructure in the affected areas. Artemayo guarantees that all funds raised will reach the victims directly, ensuring effective and intermediary-free assistance.DIRECT AND SUSTAINABLE SUPPORTTo ensure transparency and effective aid, the association is working closely with Alberto Velasco, a resident of the "ground zero" area, who will oversee the distribution of donations to schools, churches, residences, and organizations in the hardest-hit municipalities. Monetary contributions will enable sustainable investments that benefit the community in the coming months.HOW TO SUPPORT THE ARTEMAYO ASSOCIATIONThose who were unable to attend the Miami runway show can still contribute through Couture Aid, where fashion becomes a symbol of hope and solidarity. Donations can be made via bank transfer to the following account:- Artemayo Association- CIF: G56087646- IBAN: ES 2400 4949 1080 2316 744130- Bank: Santander- SWIFT: BSCHESMMXXX- Concept: DONATION VALENCIAEvery contribution, no matter the amount, will provide vital support to the affected municipalities in Valencia.For inquiries, please contact: ...ABOUT THE ARTEMAYO ASSOCIATIONThe Artemayo Association and the Juana Martín brand have a track record of organizing benefit runway shows to support causes such as cancer research in Spain, aid for charitable organizations like Las Hermanitas de los Pobres in Málaga, and the promotion of female leadership through events in cities like Paris.Throughout the year, the association organizes socially impactful events to achieve its solidarity goals. This event is an opportunity to unite efforts and provide meaningful aid to those facing adversity. From the Artemayo Association, we invite everyone to join Couture Aid and make a real difference in the lives of the families affected in Valencia.About Juana MartínIn 2003, Juana Martín was featured in the book 50 Gitanas en la Sociedad Española ( 50 Romani Women in Spanish Society). In 2005, she became the first Andalusian and Romani woman to showcase her work at Madrid Fashion Week, where she participated until 2017.Since 2014, Juana Martín has been a member of ACME, the Spanish Fashion Designers Association. That same year, she debuted at Barcelona Bridal Week. In 2018, she took a significant step by presenting her prêt-à-porter collection Camarón 30 ans après in Paris, paying tribute to the legendary Camarón.In 2020, the FHCM (Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion) invited her to showcase her first collection on the official Paris Haute Couture Calendar, recognizing her intricate and meticulous designs as true couture.Her most recent show, Madame Ole, held in March 2024 in Málaga, paid homage to Brigitte Bardot's visit to Spain. Following her debut as a "Guest" designer at Paris Haute Couture, Juana Martín is focused on preserving her brand's prestige and expanding its international reach.

