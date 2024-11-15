Brazilian Born, Multi Medium Artist, Tarik Mendes Is Starting A New Chapter With Is New Single “Aviso/Warning” Today.

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) It marks as his first single with an EP soon to follow. Listen to the song now below and catch the official as well.

New York, US, 15th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , About the song Tarik commented,“This is something I've been working on for years as a hobby. I love music and listen to it endlessly while creating art. I've been doing remixes in my art studio on my turning table and mixes. But now I decided to try something new. I'm proud that it sounds both Brazilian and international, as I grew up between Brazil and New York City. Brazilian funk is in my roots, it's what I grew up with in Belo Horizonte, Brazil it's home to me.”.







Tarik leans into a Brazilian funk bounce, updating a classic style for the next generation and listeners. To go along with the song Tarik has also painted the single cover himself, which can be seen below. Titled Room 666, a commentary piece he says about his journey in the last 5 years. He plans to release the EP along with a solo art exhibition where the paintings can tell the story just as much as the music.

While anticipating the release of the EP project, listeners can stream his single“Aviso/Warning” on major streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify and all other streaming platforms.

The music video to his single can be watched here.

...