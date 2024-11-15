Blue Hydrogen Market Expected To Reach US$ 55.08 Billion Driven By An 11.8% CAGR From 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The growing need for clean solutions and restrained funding in this sector is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our blue hydrogen market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the blue hydrogen market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 11.8%, the market was valued at USD 20.25 billion in 2023. It is ready to grow to USD 55.08 billion by 2032.Market Introduction:Blue hydrogen is hydrogen made from organic gas with a procedure of steam methane refining where natural gas is assorted with excessively hot steam and a catalyst. A chemical reaction takes place, generating hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Water is appended to that fusion, converting the carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide and more hydrogen.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01If the carbon dioxide discharge is then seized and reserved underground, the procedure is contemplated as carbon neutral, and the ensuing hydrogen is known as blue hydrogen. The growing focus on curtailing greenhouse gas discharge and progressing renewable energy sources is pushing the blue hydrogen market demand.Key Companies in Blue Hydrogen Market:.Air Liquide.Air Products and Chemicals, Inc..Engie.Equinor ASA.Exxon Mobil Corp..INOX Air Products Ltd..Iwatani Corp..Linde Plc.Shell Group of Companies.SOL GroupMarket Drivers and Opportunities:Government Directives: Government resourcefulness and directives play an important part in driving the market. To fight climate change and air contamination, governments globally are carrying out strategies that encourage the usage of low-carbon fuels involving hydrogen, thus boosting the demand for blue hydrogen market growth.Inclination towards Cleaner Energy Solutions: The market is driven by a growing requirement for cleaner energy solutions and a robust growth in fuel-cell electric vehicles. FCEVs are growingly approved due to their refueling and sustenance prices.Low Carbon Technologies: Under a net zero discharge structure, hydrogen production experiences an evolving shift. By 2030, global hydrogen throughput is anticipated to reach 200 million tonnes with 70% initiated through low carbon technologies.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Segmental Analysis:.The blue hydrogen market segmentation is based on technology, application, transportation, and region..By technology analysis, the SMR segment held the largest market share. This is due to its economy and energy efficiency in producing elevated naturalness hydrogen..By application analysis, the power generation segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to hydrogen fuel cells not discharging greenhouse gases in the course of operation.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the blue hydrogen market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the region's sizeable natural gas resources, which are important feedstock for blue hydrogen generation.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's robust allegiance to obtaining determined climate objectives and decreasing carbon discharge.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the blue hydrogen market?The market size was valued at USD 20.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 55.08 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the blue hydrogen market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.8 % during 2023–2032.Which region held the largest market share?The North American market dominated the sector during the forecast period.Which segment by technology led the market?The steam methane reforming segment dominated the market in 2023.Browse PMR's Blue Hydrogen Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global blue hydrogen market size is expected to reach USD 55.08 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during 2024–2032.Browse More Research Reports:Purging Compound Market:Water Soluble Films Market:Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market:2-Ethylhexanol Market:Protective Relay Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 