Idrive Expands Cloud-To-Cloud Backup Service With Launch Of Unlimited Dropbox And Box Backup

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , an leader in cloud backup , has announced the addition of Dropbox and Box backup support for their top notch and highly affordable cloud-to-cloud backup service.

As an addition to the service which already supports Workspace and Microsoft Office 365 backups, this Dropbox and Box backup enhancement empowers users to secure their critical data across multiple cloud platforms, making backup management and restores simpler and more efficient than ever.

For organizations and users that rely heavily on these cloud services, the importance of robust data protection has never been greater. IDrive's integration of Dropbox and Box backups enables users to backup their files seamlessly from the most popular cloud services directly to their IDrive account, ready to be recovered in case disaster strikes.

IDrive is offering business Dropbox users the ability to add an extra layer of security to their Dropbox Drive and Team folders' content.

Features include:



Automated Backups - Protect your data from accidental deletions, ransomware, or app outages, with automatic backup of DropBox Drive and Team folders up to three times a day.

Shield from Attacks - Incremental backups and intuitive snapshot schedules keep your data protected 24/7 and provide seamless retention. Granular Recovery - You can access your data from anywhere and easily search and restore individual files or folders whenever you need it.

Personal Dropbox users also have the ability to backup critical documents, photos, videos, and contacts.

Features of Dropbox Personal Backup include:



3x Backups - IDrive automatically runs an incremental backup of your data up to three times a day to prevent data loss due to malware or human error.

Zero Dependence - Backup your Dropbox data and restore it directly from your IDrive account without relying on your Dropbox account.

Scheduled Snapshots - Round the clock data security and protection with point-in-time snapshots for seamless retention and restore of all your personal data. Easy Search - Search all your files, folders, multimedia, or documents, and restore them at a granular level.

Box backup with IDrive

enables business users to fortify their Box Drive data such as presentations, sheets, documents, contracts, spec sheets, images, and videos.

Features include:



Automated Backups - Apart from the manual backups, the data gets automatically backed up to three times a day, ensuring your data remains safe from any susceptible loss.

Disaster Management - Point-in-time recovery, incremental backup and granular recovery of data ensures your data is protected from ransomware, and intentional or human errors. High Availability - Easily search and restore information from a centralized web-based platform. Monitor and control your data with organization-wide visibility.

IDrive also offers backup support for Box personal data, ensuring user's personal data including documents, sheets, photos, videos, and presentations are backed up into a single account and maintain anytime access and restore capabilities.

Features of Box personal backup include:



Automated Backups - IDrive runs three automated backups of your data every day. Additionally, you can run immediate manual backups for your Box Drive folder.

Direct Restore - Any deleted, corrupted, data from your Box Drive can be retrieved directly from your IDrive account.

Snapshots Backup - In case of a ransomware attack, use snapshots to recover your data right before the time it was corrupted.

Quick Search - Look for a specific file or folder from the backed up data and restore it without having to restore everything. Fast and Easy Recovery - In case of any accidental deletion or data corruption, you can choose to restore data to your Box account or to your local system.

IDrive Dropbox and Box backup is an available add-on for all plans including Mini, Personal, Business, Team, and Enterprise for $20/seat/year for unlimited storage. IDrive Cloud to Cloud backup is also available as a stand-alone plan for the same cost.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePCTM and IBackup company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

