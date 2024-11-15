Nupaths Partners With Parker Dewey To Offer Micro-Internships, Expanding Career Opportunities For Students And Employers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NuPaths partners with Parker Dewey to offer paid Micro-internships, giving students real-world experience and employers access to emerging tech talent.

- Kelly Gosnell, Student Success Manager at NuPathsHARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuPaths, a leading provider of career training programs, is excited to announce its partnership with Parker Dewey, the pioneer of Micro-internships. This collaboration will provide NuPaths students with access to short-term, paid, professional projects, helping them gain real-world experience and build career-ready skills. Additionally, the partnership offers a new, flexible solution for employers, including those who partner with NuPaths, to connect with emerging talent and evaluate potential future hires.Through Parker Dewey's platform, NuPaths students can work on tasks such as digital marketing, data analysis, IT support, software testing, and more. These Micro-internships give students the opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge in professional settings, explore various career paths, and build their resumes-all while earning income.“Partnering with Parker Dewey aligns with our mission of equipping students with the skills and experiences they need to thrive in the workforce,” said Kelly Gosnell, Student Success Manager at NuPaths.“Micro-internships offer students the chance to gain hands-on experience and make valuable connections with employers while continuing their training.”This partnership benefits not only students but also employers, including those who partner with NuPaths. Companies can access a pipeline of skilled, motivated talent. Micro-internships enable employers to assess potential candidates through short-term projects, offering a low-risk solution to meet immediate business needs while identifying talent for future hiring.“Employers gain access to driven students who are prepared to contribute from day one,” said Barry Mcgrorty, Partner Success Manager at NuPaths.“This collaboration with Parker Dewey strengthens our relationships with employers and provides them with an opportunity to engage with our students in a meaningful and productive way.”“Parker Dewey is excited to partner with NuPaths in support of its students and employer partners. This is an exciting extension of our partnership with Harrisburg University of Science & Technology and serves as a wonderful blueprint for other education partners who are creating innovative pathways to support students in launching their careers. By creating flexible and practical experiences that complement what the students are learning, they are preparing students for the complexities of the modern workforce in a way that is scalable and meets employer demand," said Jeffrey Moss, Founder and CEO of Parker Dewey.NuPaths is committed to helping students not only complete their training and earn industry certifications but also successfully transition into the workforce. Through this partnership, students can gain the technical and professional experience they need, while employers can nurture and evaluate future tech talent.For more information about micro internships, visit###About Parker DeweyParker Dewey is the largest network of highly motivated college students and recent graduates excited to complete short-term, paid, professional assignments. Their micro-internship platform connects employers with students, providing real-world experience while helping companies identify and evaluate top talent.About NuPathsNuPaths is an IT and technology workforce development training provider and a registered pre-apprenticeship provider co-founded by Harrisburg University of Science & Technology. NuPaths offers training in 7 different programs over 26 weeks in Harrisburg and Philadelphia, PA, or online. Students can earn up to 6 industry certifications and up to 10 college credits in the NuPaths training programs. Harrisburg University offers innovative academic and research programs in science and technology that respond to local and global needs. The institution fosters a diverse community of learners, provides access and support to students who want to pursue a career in science and technology and supports business creation and economic development. To learn more, visit

