Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

The new buses deliver an upgraded travel experience designed to meet the needs of modern travelers seeking hassle-free and budget-friendly travel options. With features like ergonomic seating, enhanced connectivity, and advanced safety technology, Greyhound is redefining the intercity travel experience while keeping comfort, safety, and affordability at the forefront."Of the organizations that were considered AI Leaders, two-thirds reported that AI has already driven 25% or greater improvement in their revenue growth rate," saidShobhit Varshney, VP & Sr. Partner, Americas AI Leader, IBM Consulting. "We dove into the data to uncover how these AI Leaders were implementing AI within their businesses that could help others learn from their success."The funding will facilitate the creation of affordable housing, critical home repairs, rental and/or mortgage assistance and home adaptation and smart homes for veterans.Half (49%) of Americans intend to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January. Travelers expect to spend an average of $3,294 for their longest holiday trip, and their seasonal travel budget is 4% higher than in 2023.According to Elliott, uneven execution, inconsistent financial results and an underperforming share price have diminished Honeywell's strong record of value creation over the last five years. The conglomerate structure that once suited Honeywell no longer does, and the time has come to embrace simplification, the letter says.Fans can pair the Salted Caramel Frosty with two new fall menu items at Wendy's: the Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger and a fresh take on the beloved Taco Salad."The Holiday Spending Survey shows Americans are relatively upbeat about gift-giving and celebrating this year. However, several years of high inflation have raised price levels, reducing purchasing power," said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.The 2024 FWIS cohort represents a dynamic range of scientific disciplines and research focus areas, from uncovering the intricate relationships between microbes to developing sustainable cooling technologies and understanding the mysteries of auroras on other planets.The Global Talent Barometer, which gathered data from over 12,000 workersbetween April 15 and May 10, 2024, reveals a complex landscape of employee well-being, job satisfaction, and confidence in the rapidly evolving world of work.The new prototype features a 12-inch screen that stretches up to 18 inches, while simultaneously delivering a high resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch) and full red, green, and blue (RGB) color."AtHershey'sChocolate World, we're hoping to spread joy by providing our classic, seasonal experiences, but also refreshing and expanding our offerings to continually delight new and returning guests that will be visitingHershey, PAthis winter," saidSuzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience.Fans can sign up to RSVP for the free, immersive activation to get hyped for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film Gladiator II, only in theatres everywhere on November 22. They'll be transported to "The Pepsi COLAsseum" at Regal Times Square and be the first to experience the movie in 4DX."The story manages to connect the feelings that you get around the holidays, and the joy, the goodwill and everything, with those same emotions and those same sensibilities you get from Disney films," said Taika Waititi. "I think they go hand in hand and it's the perfect match – and only Disney could have made something like this...with me."Heavy workloads (32%) followed by long work hours (27%) are top contributors to workplace stress. More severe implications of stress have slightly increased, including post-traumatic stress (12%, compared to 7% in 2023) and eating disorders (9%, compared to 6% in 2023).

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season is wrapping up and several must-read quarterly reports crossed the wire this week, including the results for

Novavax, Sphere Entertainment, The Home Depot and Instacart.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports

here .

