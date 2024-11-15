Ten Dead In Fire At Spanish Retirement Home - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Ten people were dead and several others hurt in a fire at a retirement home near Zaragoza in north-eastern Spain on Friday, according to Spanish TV.

It added that two people were in critical condition, while several people were under care mainly for suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out in the town of Villafranca de Ebro early morning and local officials said that 82 people were living in the home at the time, it pointed out.

It noted that that Civil Guard forces, Civil Protection volunteers, psychologists, social workers, medical center workers and a number of political officials headed to the scene of the accident. (end)

