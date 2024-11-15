Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee Bolsters Bilateral Economic Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The 10th Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee will further cement bilateral economic relations and break new ground for cooperation, said Turkish Minister

of Trade H E Omer Bolat.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he hailed the Committee as a key to assess existing Qatar-Turkiye relations across multiple areas, particularly the and trade.

He added that the committee has brought about the signing of over 100 agreements, protocols for cooperation, and memoranda of understanding, aligning with the countries' strategic cooperation objectives. The agreements covered a broad range of areas, including defense industries, infrastructure, logistics services, free zones, and other key sectors.

Highlighting the committee as a bridge to boost bilateral relations, Bolat said the mechanisms emanating from its meetings ensured regular coordination between state agencies as well as between the private sectors of both countries.

Bolat also pointed out that the Qatari-Turkish Joint Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation had discussed various aspects of trade and economic relations, with its first session in February 2024 having discussed organizing a business forum and a roundtable meeting, which gave a boost to bilateral trade and economic relations.

Bilateral economic relations significantly grew over the past decade, Bolat said, noting that the 2022 trade volume recorded $2.3bn but dropped to $1.3bn in 2023, with Turkish exports to Qatar at $791m and imports from Qatar at $543m. The trade volume from January to October 2024 stands at $933m.

But he voiced hopes that bilateral trade potential would be expanded with the implementation of the 2018 economic partnership agreement.

Turkish exports to Qatar include defense industry products, machinery, electrical appliances, metal goods, furniture, textiles, and clothing. Meanwhile, Turkeys imports from Qatar include unprocessed aluminum, polyethylene, organic and inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, gold, jewelry, and electronic control products.

Bolat added that Qatar emerged as the eighth-largest market for Turkish construction services, with Turkish contractors having implemented 198 projects in Qatar at $20.3 billion. Turkish companies have also contributed to several vital projects in Qatar.

Speaking of mutual investments, he said that Qatari direct investments in Turkiye amount to $4.9bn across sectors such as finance, banking, port management, and poultry production. Turkish investments in Qatar total $48m, mainly in defense, textiles, electrical cables, and service sectors.

Both countries are exploring ways to boost joint investments further, His Excellency said, unveiling that both sides are in the final stages of technical negotiations to sign new agreements and protocols to expand cooperation across numerous sectors.

Bolat added that bilateral agreements and protocols include streamlining trade, cooperation in contracting services in third countries, consumer protection, market monitoring, auditing, technical regulation, standardization, accreditation, and compliance, highlighting both countries' commitment to global cooperation.