Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Pakistan's Envoy
Date
11/15/2024 2:18:20 AM
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Muhammad Ejaz, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met yesterday with Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar H E Mohammad Faizal Razali. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and several topics of mutual interest.
