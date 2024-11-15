Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Pakistan's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Muhammad Ejaz, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met yesterday with Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar H E Mohammad Faizal Razali. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and several topics of mutual interest.