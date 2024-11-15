Turkiye's Relationship With Qatar Is Distinguished In Many Areas: Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: of and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkiye H E Abdulkadir Uraloglu has stressed that Turkiye meets with Qatar on common ground in the field of foreign policy, and this friendship and brotherhood is evident in the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially transportation, construction, and many other sectors.

In special remarks to QNA, Uraloglu indicated that the most important projects in which cooperation is taking place with the State of Qatar is the Development Road project, which is being implemented with the participation of Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

He noted that the Development Road is the most important part of international trade and extends from China to London, and in addition to the Development Road, there are important land, air, and sea agreements between the two countries.

He pointed out that Qatar and Turkiye are moving forward in line with the decisions taken by the leaders of the two countries to develop cooperation between the two countries. To embody these relations, a technical maritime committee was established within the framework of the maritime agreement signed in 2015 to improve cooperation in the transportation and infrastructure sectors and produce projects that serve the interests of the two countries.

Uraloglu said that this committee encourages the exchange of knowledge and expertise between countries by bringing together experts in all technical fields related to the maritime sector.