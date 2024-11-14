Carrier Honored With World Environment Center's 2024 Gold Medal Award For Corporate Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) WASHINGTON, November 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and solutions, was awarded the World Environment Center's (WEC) 40th Annual Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development. Past award winners of the global competition include Microsoft, Walmart, IBM and Starbucks.

“Carrier is honored to be recognized by the prestigious World Environment Center for our progress and commitment to sustainability,” said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin.“We are strategically innovating and expanding our portfolio of solutions through electrification, energy efficiency and digitally enabled lifecycle solutions to help our customers avoid more than one gigaton of carbon emissions by 2030. At Carrier, our 50,000 team members remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and setting new standards for sustainable development.”

The award was presented to Carrier's Chairman & CEO David Gitlin at WEC's Gold Medal Presentation Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2024, by Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr.“I am pleased to see David and the Carrier team receive this prestigious award,” said Mr. Culp.“Carrier's dedication to shaping a more sustainable future and its ongoing investments in innovative, energy-efficient solutions is raising the bar in climate leadership. On the heels of its successful portfolio transformation, Carrier's pioneering role in driving sustainable progress in its own operations, for its customers, and across the entire industry is both inspiring and admirable.”

WEC President and CEO Margaret O'Gorman stated,“Congratulations to Carrier on being selected as the 2024 Gold Medal winner in recognition of their steadfast commitment to breakthrough climate and energy technologies and progress toward their 2030 sustainability goals. We look forward to Carrier's continued global climate leadership in empowering customers with innovative, sustainable solutions.”

The World Environment Center's Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development, awarded annually since its establishment in 1985, honors a global company that has integrated sustainability into its business practices, created ground-breaking solutions to critical environmental and social challenges, and demonstrated global leadership to accelerate progress toward a sustainable future. An independent Gold Medal Jury comprised of recognized sustainability experts, including international leaders from academia, government, non-governmental organizations, and retired industry professionals, selects the Gold Medalist through a global competition among nominated companies invited to apply for the Award.

To learn more about Carrier's commitments and progress on its journey to becoming the global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, please see its recently released 2024 Sustainability and Impact Report . For more information about its 2030 sustainability aspirations, please visit 2030 Sustainability and Impact Goals .

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier .

About WEC: The World Environment Center advances sustainable development through corporate business practices. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Europe and Latin America, WEC advances corporate sustainability leadership through its global executive roundtable on key challenges and opportunities, builds capacity of small enterprises in emerging markets, and honors industry excellence through its annual Gold Medal Award. WEC is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental organization.

